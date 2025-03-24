Kendra Wilkinson gets candid about best years of life

Kendra Wilkinson, well-known great Television personality, model and a former reality star, recently opened up about her past marriage, calling it the "golden years" of her life.

The reality TV star, best known for her time on The Girls Next Door, got candid about her time with her ex-husband and former NFL player Hank Baskett, which she considered a period of happiness and growth.

Appearing on the 'Amy and T.J.' podcast, Kendra shaerd: "[Marriage was my] the golden years. It was the right timing.”

"I found myself so bored at the Playboy Mansion. I was just like, ‘I’m ready to leave this place. I’m ready to start a family. I’m ready for the lifestyle,” she added.

"My kids go to a great school. I’m a soccer mom. I’m a softball mom. I’m a basketball mom. I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams."

The model went on explaining, "Even though we’re divorced, he’s the father of my kids and he’s the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him."

However, Kendra once admitted that she hasn’t been in a relationship ever since her divorce, but last year, she felt ready to put herself back out there and start dating again.