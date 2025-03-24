Eva Longoria never thought she would make it in Hollywood

Eva Longoria has recently shared she never thought she would become an actress as a child.

In a new interview with Today, the Jane the Virgin star recalled she was called “an ugly duckling” during her childhood.

“I was performative in my family because I was the ugly duckling,” said the 50-year-old.

Eva quipped, “Documentation is available if you need it.”

“My three sisters look alike. They are all blonde,” continued the Devious Maids actress.

Eva mentioned she “knew I wasn’t the pretty one and I was like, ‘OK, I’m not the pretty one so I’m going to be the funny one. I’m going to be the smart one’”.

Reflecting on her childhood days, the Land of Women star was the youngest of four sisters and raised on a ranch in Texas and grew up with chickens.

“We had to go get the eggs in the morning. We had to milk the cow for the milk that was going to go in the coffee and in our cereal,” she recounted.

Since she was not pretty, Eva opened up that she received a degree in kinesiology from Texas A&M, partly using scholarship money from a beauty pageant she won.

While competing, the actress reached Los Angeles and eventually found her way to Hollywood.

“I land in Hollywood and I don’t know what happened. I just was like, ‘I think I’m going to be an actor,’” stated Eva.

The actress rose to fame with her hit series, Desperate Housewives which ran between 2004 and 2012.

Meanwhile, the actress could be seen in the new movie, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, which is set to be released on March 28.