Prince Harry gets disappointing update from Netflix as deal nears its end

Prince Harry received a rather disappointing news about a special project, which could have mended his broken relationship with estranged brother Prince William.

According to a new report, the Duke of Sussex has “not been approached by Netflix to make a three-part documentary series about the death of his mother, Princess Diana.”

Reports over the weekend had emerged claiming that Harry would be working on a documentary about his late mother, which could also become “a stepping stone” to improve his relations with estranged brother, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family.

A senior Hollywood source had told the Daily Express that the documentary would release on the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death in 2027.

“The idea is that it would be a solo project for Harry, who would be a co-executive producer as well as hosting and narrating the series,” the insider said.

“He is uniquely placed, not only to talk about the woman he knew as his mother, but also to examine her role as an enduring social and cultural icon still beloved by so many.”

However, now an insider, close to the Sussex’s deal with the streaming giant, quoted by The Independent thrashed all reports of the project, calling it “not true”.

The news had emerged on the heels of Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, in which the Duchess plans small get-togethers with friends.

Meanwhile, there is still a confirmation pending on the renewal of the multi-million contract as it expires later this year.