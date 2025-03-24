Princess Beatrice receives delightful message as she takes over key role

Princess Beatrice received a delightful message as she embarked on a new meaningful journey following a humbling life experience.

For the unversed, the Princess of York recently penned a heartfelt article for Vogue Magazine, opening up about the challenges she faced while welcoming her and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

The property developer shared a heartwarming photo of his better half sweetly embracing their little one for the magazine photoshoot.

Edoardo wrote, "So much pride for my beautiful wife, who has bravely shared our story of Athena’s early arrival."

"Also for her support and patronage for the incredible organisation @bornecharity, which provided us with invaluable help during that challenging time," he added.

Beatrice shared good news with the concerned fans about the current well-being of her daughter in her heartwarming writing piece.

She wrote, "I’m extremely pleased to let you know Athena is now doing really well, I have a few more answers as to what happened, but still no precise explanation."

Speaking of her mission to raise awareness about health issues related to women, Sarah Ferguson's daughter said, "Looking back over those months of sheer worry, I am filled with a sense of determination that more can be done to help others find answers to those questions around the complications that can lead to preterm birth – questions that defined my days (and nights) during pregnancy."