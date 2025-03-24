Kate Middleton set to put painful past behind on major life event

Princess Kate set to delight royal fans by marking a special life event after traumatising memory associated with it.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales had a challenging 2024 due to her health woes.

In January, Princess Catherine underwent 'planned abdominal surgery,' sparking concerns among fans about her whereabouts.

To put rumours to rest, the future Queen released a delightful photo of herself and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to mark Mother's Day.

However, the photo created controversy after renowned media agencies issued a 'kill notice,' citing the photo had been edited.

Now, speaking of Kate Middleton's Mother's Day plans this year, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the Wales family wants to "erase" the memory of last year's drama.

In conversation with OK! Magazine, she said, "There’s no doubt that every milestone is extra special for the Prince and Princess and their family as they move further from the day she was diagnosed with cancer."

"This Mother’s Day is one they can wholeheartedly celebrate as Catherine continues her recovery looking radiant and back to her vibrant self," the royal commentator added.

Jennie shared that the whole "family will be wanting to erase the memory of last year’s Mother's Day" and "it will be interesting to see whether she releases another card this time. I think she will."

Kate will celebrate her special day probably in Norkfolk as this year Mother's Day falls at the start of the school holidays.

"...if they are there, I’m sure it will be a day filled with as much outdoor activity as possible: walks and games, cycle rides and picnics," Jennie said.