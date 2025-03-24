Justin Bieber offers sneak peek from rare date with wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is publicly showing off love for his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the couple is once again hit with troubled marriage rumours.

On Sunday, March 23, the Sorry singer took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of his wife with whom he welcomed his first baby, son Jack Blues, in August 2024.

The couple enjoyed a fun day date, indulging in delicious food and soaking up quality time together.

The I Don’t Care singer posted two photos of Hailey, 28, on his social media feed, followed by another snapshot in his Instagram Stories.

One of the photos shows the Rhode Beauty founder ordering her meal at a food store, while the other captures her posing adorably while sitting across from Justin, 31, at an outdoor table.

With a smile on her face, she playfully posed with her hands beneath her chin.

Later in his stories the Baby hitmaker offered a glimpse of their meal, which included mouthwatering fries and deviled eggs.

Hailey was even caught rubbing her hands together, eagerly anticipating the tasty treat.

Justin's loving display came amid news that Hailey is considering legal action against internet trolls, reported by Us Weekly on March 19.