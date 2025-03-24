Reese Witherspoon empowers women with artistic Women’s History Month celebration

Reese Witherspoon at Ashley Longshore’s ROAR! portrait series

Reese Witherspoon proved she’s not just a fan of the arts—she’s a true art enthusiast.

The Morning Show star was spotted at Ashley Longshore’s ROAR! portrait series in Nashville this week, and according to sources, she didn’t just breeze through the exhibit—she studied every detail like a seasoned critic.

“Reese was extremely interested in her work and technique, going from piece to piece, examining every brushstroke and fabric placement,” a source shared with Page Six.

The New York-based pop artist teamed up with Live Nation Women to bring her vibrant portrait series to Saint Elle, showcasing 73 bold and colorful pieces.

Among them?

Portraits of Nashville legends like Dolly Parton, Minnie Pearl, and Taylor Swift, alongside other iconic women including Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Lady Gaga.

And it seems Witherspoon wasn’t just admiring the art—she was downright fascinated by Longshore’s creative process.

“At one point she asked Ashley, ‘How in the hell do you do this?’ to which Ashley replied, ‘What? Like it’s hard?’” the source revealed.

Needless to say, Longshore’s quick wit had Witherspoon cracking up.

But Witherspoon wasn’t the only one under Longshore’s artistic spell. Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard also attended the event, instantly bonding with the artist over their shared Alabama roots.

Howard, who hails from Athens, lit up when Longshore revealed she was from Montgomery. The musician even shared that she listens to Longshore’s art-inspiring playlist while painting.

Also in attendance? Scout Willis, who was overheard chatting with local singer-songwriter Cody Belew about being in town for writing sessions.

With Longshore’s signature mix of bold colors, fierce female subjects, and a sharp sense of humor, it’s no surprise her work is drawing in big names—and a few laughs along the way.