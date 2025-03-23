Actor Larry Tamblyn passes away at 82

Larry Tamblyn dies at the age of 82

Actor Larry Tamblyn has died at the age of 82, best known as a founding member of the Sixties rock band The Standells.

His death was announced by his beloved nephew Dennis Tamblyn in a heartbreaking statement, confirming that the musician passed away on Friday, March 21.

Reminiscing about his memories with his late uncle, he announced, “My uncle Larry Tamblyn passed away today. I have very fond memories of him and his family over the years. He lived an incredible life. He was in a band called The Standells, whose hit song 'Dirty Water' is still played to this day whenever the Red Sox or the Bruins win a home game. They also played on an episode of The Munsters.”

Expressing grief over his sudden passing, the nephew continued, “A few years ago, The Standells played at Hotel Congress here in Tucson, Ariz., and Larry stayed with me. It was so great to hang out with him and catch up. He was still making music well into his later years. You will be missed, Uncle Larry."

While the cause of the late artist's death has yet to be discovered, Dennis revealed that he was still inclined towards creating music even during his final days.

Larry was born in Los Angeles and was widely known in the industry as the brother of actor Russ Tamblyn and the uncle of actress Amber Tamblyn.