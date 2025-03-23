Jonas Brothers share exciting updates on upcoming 20th anniversary tour

Marshmello, All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls will join the Jonas Brothers on the road

The Jonas Brothers are celebrating 20 years in music with a major tour, and they’re bringing some big names along for the ride.

On March 21, the trio announced on Good Morning America that their Living the Dream Tour will kick off on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the brothers grew up.

They later shared more details on Instagram, confirming that Marshmello, All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls will join them on the road.

“JONAS 20: LIVING THE DREAM TOUR! Celebrating 20 years and kicking off the next 20,” they wrote in a March 23 post.

The tour will take them across the U.S., including stops in Pennsylvania, Texas, California, Washington, and more, before wrapping up on November 14. Canadian dates are also on the schedule, though specific venues haven’t been revealed yet.

Fans can also expect solo sets from Nick, 32, and Joe, 35, featuring their side projects, The Administration and DNCE. Kevin’s brother-in-law, Mikey Deleasa, is also joining the lineup.

Tickets for Living The Dream go on sale Thursday, March 27.