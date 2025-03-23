Princess Eugenie’s milestone event marred by Prince Andrew scandal

Princess Eugenie, who marks her 35th birthday on Sunday, is determined to keep her celebrations private amid tough circumstances.

Eugenie, who is the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, is hoping to have a low-key and private affair with her family after navigating a tough time, per a royal expert.

“The past couple of years have been extremely tough for both sisters,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror. “They are incredibly close to their mother, who has had her own battle with cancer, and of course, both girls will have been upset by the cancer diagnoses of the King and Princess of Wales.”

Bond suggested that “Eugenie will want to celebrate her birthday with her parents and her own little family in a very private way” rather than have a big party with all other royals as well.

Meanwhile, Andrew has been surrounded by multiple scandals, forcing the senior royals to maintain a distance by the disgraced Duke of York.

Despite the scandal and allegations, Beatrice and Eugenie “remain extremely protective of him and his welfare”.

“It has been very difficult for them to watch their father under attack from so many sides. But they are a very close family,” Bond said.