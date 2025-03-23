King Charles, Camilla take sigh of relief after delightful update from Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla received a delightful update ahead of their much-awaited tour to Italy.

The royal couple, who will begin their international trip on April 7, is set to meet Pope Francis as the religious figure is to be discharged from hospital after battling double pneumonia for more than a month.

GB reported that the officials shared that the 88-year-old Pope will return to his residency with a 'two months' of rest suggestion from his medical team.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace recently confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla's Italy tour after concerns being raised about their meeting with Pope Francis.

In a statement, the royal family shared, "The King and Queen will visit the Holy See and the Republic of Italy from 7th to 10th April 2025."

Earlier, Hello! Magazine reported that the Palace's spokesperson shared, "On Tuesday 8th and clearly subject to Pope Francis' health, their Majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee, held traditionally once every 25 years."

"The Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church, a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as pilgrims of hope, which is the Jubilee's theme."

"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis and their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel focused on the theme of care for creation, reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's longstanding commitment to Nature."