Kate Middleton marks one year since Cancer diagnosis with new charity role

Kate Middleton has been praised for her "deep empathy" and dedication to helping those affected by cancer, a year after revealing her own diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales, who has emerged from a challenging year as a mother of three and future queen, has dedicated her life to supporting others facing similar challenges.

In January, she marked her return to royal duties by announcing she was in remission and would take on a new role with The Royal Marsden hospital.

As joint patron of The Royal Marsden, Kate spoke of her hope to "save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

Talking to The Mirror, Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, hailed Kate's new role, saying: "The Princess' support for the hospital stems from a deep empathy for those facing similar challenges, and a shared commitment to improving outcomes for people affected by cancer."

Her cancer journey began a year ago when she revealed her diagnosis in a emotional video statement, saying it was a "huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day."

Throughout her treatment, Kate extended her support to others suffering from cancer, saying: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Sources close to Kate described her attitude as "nothing short of remarkable" as she underwent six months of preventative chemotherapy.

Prince William gave occasional updates on Kate's condition, describing the experience of witnessing both his wife and father's cancer journeys as the most "brutal" year of his life.

In September, Kate announced she had completed her chemotherapy, saying her focus would transition to "doing what I can to stay cancer free".

At the turn of the year, Kate revealed she was finally in remission and would take on her new role at The Royal Marsden.