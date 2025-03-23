Amy Schumer promotes transparency about body image in candid post

Amy Schumer revealed she's trying a new weight loss medication, Mounjaro, after a previous attempt with Wegovy left her severely nauseous.

"Mounjaro's been great," Schumer said in an Instagram video. However, she noted that the medicine isn't covered by insurance unless a patient has diabetes or severe obesity.

"Which most of the internet thinks I have," she joked.

Schumer had tried Wegovy three years earlier but stopped due to intense nausea. "I couldn't handle it. I don't know if they've changed the formula, whatever," she said.

In the video, Schumer also announced she's in perimenopause and has been experiencing improved symptoms after starting estrogen and progesterone treatment.

"My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more, if you know what I mean. I'm talking about s*x."

Schumer had previously spoken about using weight loss drugs, including Ozempic, which she said left her vomiting and without energy. "I looked great, but I couldn't lift my head off the pillow," she told Howard Stern.

The comedian has been promoting transparency about weight loss and body image. In June 2023, she called out celebrities for hiding their use of weight loss drugs.

"You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop," Schumer said. "Be real with the people."