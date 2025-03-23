Prince Harry UK travel plans thrown in doubt after upsetting update

Prince Harry’s upcoming plans to visit his home country have seemingly hit a roadblock as his US visa case takes drastic turn despite big win.

The Duke of Sussex’s visa application came under scrutiny after conservative think tank, The Heritage Foundation, filed a lawsuit to release Harry’s files following admission to drug use in his bombshell memoir, Spare.

While Harry secured a win in the legal battle earlier this week, the case appears to be taking a far more serious turn than anyone would’ve expected.

The Heritage Foundation’s Nile Gardiner indicated that Harry’s next travel plans could prove troublesome for him since President Trump as assumed office this year.

“He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels,” he told The Sun. “These drugs are illegal in the US.”

He continued, “This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration.”

Harry admitted to using drugs – cocaine, marijuana and psychedelics – in his memoir, which is something that could become a big reason for rejection of entry in the US.

The Foundation claims that Harry could have lied on his visa application which is considered a criminal offense. Otherwise, it suggests that King Charles’ son was given special treatment by the Biden administration.

Previously, the case had been closed in September 2024 ago but was reopened once again in February this year.

On Tuesday, heavily redacted documents, which revealed little to nothing about his drug use in his US visa application, were released by the Department of Homeland Security on the orders of a federal judge.

Thus, Harry was once again safe from a possible deportation or penalty if it was proven that Harry had lied on his visa form.

It remains to be seen if the second lawsuit filed by the think tank would end the same way or pose a greater problem for Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, Harry is confirmed to visit UK in 2027 for the next iteration of the Invictus Games in Birmingham.