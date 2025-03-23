Channing Tatum and daughter Everly rock out at Kelsea Ballerini concert

Channing Tatum and his 11-year-old daughter Everly enjoyed a music-filled night out together at the Kelsea Ballerini concert in Los Angeles on Friday, March 21.

The pair were accompanied by Tatum's new girlfriend, 25-year-old Australian model Inka Williams.

This is not the first time the father-daughter duo has been spotted at a concert. In 2023, they attended an L.A. stop of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, where they were filmed by CBS host Gayle King dancing to hits like Shake It Off and Anti-Hero.

Tatum was even spotted wearing a handmade shirt that read, "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," on the front.

The actor, who shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, has reportedly attended other stops on Swift's Eras Tour, including a show in London with then-fiancé Zoë Kravitz.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in August 2024, he talked about going to concerts with his daughter and how it's a brand-new experience for him.

"Seeing it with your daughter is very different because you know, you gotta like go in. I was dancing like I'd never danced before," Tatum told the host.

He also joked, "I'm so grateful that she doesn't know how I dance," referring to his Magic Mike movies.

Everly has been raised to appreciate music and dance. In addition to attending concerts, she's also into Irish dancing. In September, Tatum shared an Instagram post bragging about his daughter's wins at a dance competition.

He captioned the post, "There is absolutely no words for how proud I am of this lil girl!!! I'm freaking out maaaaannn!!!!"

Everly is not only Tatum's concert buddy and Irish dancer but also an artist. Last year, the proud dad showed off some of her artwork on social media. He posted a drawing she had done of a girl in anime style on Instagram and gushed about her talent.

He captioned the photo, "My daughter is getting sick wit it!! I can't believe she is this good this young."

Tatum and Dewan, who split in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2019, have both moved on to new relationships.