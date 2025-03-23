Nina Dobrev gets real about Shaun White’s epic achievements

Nina Dobrev recently opened up about her relationship with Olympic snowboarding legend Shaun White, sharing how proud she is of all his success.

The actress, who has been dating Shaun for some time now, gushed over his achievements and praised him for whatever he’s done.

The 'Vampire Diaries' shared with PEOPLE: "It was really exciting. I'm really proud of him."

Nina Dobrev is in awe of Shaun White’s latest achievement as his Whitespace and Moncler collaboration just made its debut at a fashion show in Switzerland.

The actress continued, "I mean, to have such a gorgeous collection and collaboration with such an established company like Moncler and have Whitespace work with them and see it on the runway with all these top models carrying the boards was very surreal for all of us and really exciting."

The couple started their journey together back in 2020, and in October 2024, the happy couple revealed they’re engaged.

Nina earlier told Vogue magazine how they got engaged in New York City in October, saying: "I went into shock. I just froze and stared at him."