Selena Gomez thanks Taylor Swift with surprise announcement

Selena Gomez makes special announcement following Taylor Swift's praise

Selena Gomez is finally reacting to Taylor Swift’s praise of her latest single I Said I Love You First, extending her heartfelt wishes to fans and pals for never giving up on her as well as her passion for music.

Over the weekend, the Love On hitmaker took to Instagram to reminisce about old times, marking the anniversary of her song Stained and sharing exciting news with fans.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, “Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album.

Leaving her fans completely awestruck of the big news, she continued, “Stained is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only #Stained.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the latest update as they rushed to the comments section to share their heartwarming responses.

One fan commented, “Best era ever”

Another chimed in, adding, “Hottie.”

A third enthused, “Omg”

This follows the Anti-hero hitmaker's recent post, where she took to her Instagram Stories to rave about her best friend Selena's latest release.

She wrote, “@selenagomez & @itsbennyblanco I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD”