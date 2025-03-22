Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to William's latest stunt amid feud with Harry

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has left royal fans stunned with his reaction to Prince William's latest move.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who married Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Beatrice in 2020, has made his feelings clear after the Prince of Wales posted a photo of himself riding in a tank.

The heir to the British throne shared a picture during a military exercise in a Challenger 2 after arriving at a Nato base in Estonia, located just 90 miles from the Russian border.

Beatrice's hubby appeared showing his support to William who took part in the military exercise. The British property developer liked the post.

William, who serves as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment, was dressed in military gear, including a protective helmet and glasses with only his head visible out the top of the vehicle.

Kensington Palace captioned William's pictures: "Training alongside the Mercian Regiment in Estonia, honing vital skills for operations in extreme conditions. From field training to weapon systems operation, this deployment is key!"

William's visit aimed to reassure Estonians of the UK's commitment to their security.

Edoardo has an active social media presence, often updating his around 164,000 followers on both personal and public activities. He notably used the platform to announce the birth of his and Beatrice's second daughter.