Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle go dark after King's announcement

King Charles makes big announcement about Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle

King Charles III's office has announced that Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle will go dark to mark Earth Hour tonight (March 22).

The royal family's social media accounts shared the post hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla's return to the UK from Northern Ireland.

The Palace announced: "At 8.30pm tonight the lights at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Windsor Castle will be switched off in support of @wwf_uk's #EarthHour an initiative to raise awareness of environmental issues."

"Join us for 60 minutes and give an hour for Earth."

As per reports, several renowned landmarks, including the London Eye and the four Tate Museums in London, Liverpool and Cornwall will support Earth Hour by going dark and switching off lights.

Earth Hour, an annual initiative orchestrated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is scheduled for March 22 this year, spanning from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM.

WWF works to sustain the natural world for the benefit of people and wildlife, collaborating with partners from local to global levels in nearly 100 countries.

During Earth Hour, individuals, communities, and businesses are encouraged to turn off non-essential lights and electrical appliances for one hour, as a symbol of commitment to the planet.