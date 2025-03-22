Royal expert observes shocking nod to Queen Elizabeth in Meghan Markle's new show

Royal expert Angela Levin has sparked fresh controversy by accusing Meghan Markle of intentionally drawing parallel to Queen Elizabeth in her new Netflix series 'With love, Meghan.'
Levin finds some elements of the show, particularly Markle's green waffle recipe a subtle nod at the late monarch.
The series offers a glimpse into Meghan's lifestyle and cooking sessions with her friends has managed to grab 10th position in Netflix ranking and secured a second season despite not very impressive reviews.
In an interview with GBN Originals, Levin described moments from the show as disturbing, specifically one scene where Meghan appears with white hair, which the commentator viewed as a deliberate attempt to mimic the late Queen Elizabeth.
Levin dubbed the moment as 'calculated' attempt as she compares the moment with curtsy scandal which Meghan laughed about it back then. 'She's very clever and cunning,' Levin added.
Meanwhile, Netflix CEO continues to support Meghan's show telling Variety, 'I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture.'
