Emily Deschanel, Carla Gallo starrer 'Bones' remake on the cards?

Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo starrer Bones remake on the cards?

Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo open up about the famed TV series Bones' revival in future.

The show’s Daisy Wicks actress responded to Us Weekly’s question about the possibility of series’ reboot Tuesday, March 18.

Gallo enthusiastically responded in affirmation when asked if she would come back and reprise her role.

“I would, I’m very vocal about it,” said the Undeclared star.

She continued, “I’m the first one to be like, ‘Hey, [creator] Hart Hanson, what about a reboot?’ I have no game.”

The 49-year-old explained that she actually missed her fellow actors.

The Four Good Days alum honestly confessed that she actually had been watching the behind-the-scenes clips as it brings her immense joy watching the set of co-actors together.

Us Weekly reported that the TV series’ lead anthropologist Dr. Temperance Brennan, Deschanel is also excited for reboot if in the making.

Another actor who is open to the idea of a revival is David Boreanaz who played the FBI special agent Seeley Booth in the series that premiered around 20 years ago.