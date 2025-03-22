‘Wicked’ star Marrisa Bode reveals major ‘Wizard of Oz’ Easter egg

Marissa Bode shared the film Wicked’ s biggest and cleverest Easter egg.

In conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, Bode shared that the wardrobe team included a clever nod to Nessa's fate in the design of the coveted silver slippers. "I don't know if anybody fully caught it, but my silver shoes," she says, "the heel is a spiral to signify the tornado."

In the original Wizard of Oz novel by L. Frank Baum, Nessarose is known as the Wicked Witch of East, the sister of Elphaba, Wicked Witch of the West (Cynthia Erivo), and her fate is sealed when Dorothy’s house lands on her due to tornado cause by the wizard, killing her at the start of the story.

Bode further talked about the upcoming sequel Wicked: For Good and how it will deal with the fallout from Elphaba's villainization and the ways it impacts those closest to her.

"You can see all of us taking that in," Bode says of the conclusion of the first Wicked. "And what that means to us. It's just processing in that moment. 'Is this true? Is this really true? This can't be true because I know my sister.'”

Trying not to spill out spoilers from the film, she added, "I won't say much about the second film, but there is time in between to process that, and you get to see the reactions from each of us and how we do or don't resent all of that."

The sequel, Wicked: For Good is slated for release on November 21, 2025.