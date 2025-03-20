Gene Hackman’s death mystery raises eyebrows as family took unexpected step

Gene Hackman’s family has asked for his autopsy results to remain private.

The legendary actor was found dead last month at home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with his wife Betsy Arakawa. At the time, both of their bodies showed signs of decay and were partially mummified.

After being undiscovered for a while, Gene and his wife Betsy were found by maintenance workers. Now, his family is fighting to keep photos and videos of the couple from being released.

The Hackman family is also working to stop pictures and videos from the scene inside their home from being released.

On top of that, they’re trying to block the release of the autopsy and death investigation results.

Cops are right now investigating Gene's family as they dig deeper into a baffling case involving mysterious deaths of the actor and his wife along with their dog.

Authorities believe that questioning his loved ones can help them finding some key answers to a case that has left many "heartbroken."

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya has shared a chilling detail about the case, saying: "If somebody was down for a long time their hands could be blackened and stuff to that nature."

"They could have no eyes. The eyes could have been gone by that time."