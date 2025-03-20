'Guns N' Roses' longtime drummer part ways with the band after 19 years

'Guns N' Roses' members 'thank' drummer Frank for friendship, creativity

Frank Ferrer, widely known as the longtime drummer of Globally acclaimed hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, has officially left the band.

Earlier today, the band released an officially statement through X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his amicable departure.

They wrote, "Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run.”

The member of the group especially thanked the 58-year-old musician for his friendship, creativity and sturdy presence for over the past 19 years. They also wished him luck for his journey ahead.

They also mentioned, "Frank first joined (the band) during a show in June 2006 helping anchor the rhythm section during subsequent tours, including their recent outings featuring the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan.”

As mentioned by the bandmates, Frank performed his last show with the members on November 5, 2023, in Mexico.

The musician joined the band in 2006 with frontman Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan and lead guitarist Slash. Ferrer came in replacing Bryan Mantia, who acted as a drummer for them in 2000.

Some of their renowned songs include Don’t Cry, November Rain, Paradise City, You Could Be Mine and many others.