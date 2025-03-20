Khloé Kardashian gets vulnerable about life after 'painful' divorce

Khloé Kardashian, reality star who is known for her openness with fans and for her bold aura, recently gave her fans a peek behind the curtain, revealing a few things that has fans gossiping.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé opened up while having a chitchat with her sister Kim Kardashian and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

However, she shared some personal details about her past, including her previous marriage to Lamar Odom and her two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Chris said: "Let's get Khloé laid!"

Khloé replied: "You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex. He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years."

In a confessional, the Good American owner revealed that it has been a while since she got intimate, making her feel like she was starting fresh with dating.

She further joked that she'd be just as happy marrying her bed as finding a new partner.

The reality star shared: "I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one.”

"'I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back."

Since her breakup with Tristan, Khloé has been casually linked to a few guys, but she told Kim and Chris that, at the moment, her love life is pretty much nonexistent.