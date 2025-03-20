Taylor Swift absence from iHeartRadio Awards: Reason revealed

Taylor Swift’s no-show at iHeartRadio Awards sent the fans into a frenzy of disappointment.

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards which took place March 17 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater was a star-studded night featuring Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and so many more.

But the absence of one particular star took the fans by surprise: the Cruel Summer singer.

The Eras Tour performer virtually accepted the award for Tour of the Century.

Swifties theorized the reason behind it.

The 14-time Grammy winner avoided physically attending the event due to a celebrity she had ‘beef’ with: Nikki Glaser.

Glaser, who is set to return to host Golden Globes in 2026, had body-shamed the global pop icon in a 2015 interview.

The Swift superfan was at the time unaware of the turbulent time the Shake It Off hitmaker had with reference to disordered eating.

A Tiktoker, named bringjessthehorizonn, came up with a speculation that the Awards officials had intentionally selected the 40-year-old to present the award to Kanye West’s rival to generate media buzz.

The social media user pointed out that Travis Kelce’s girlfriend could see that ‘it’s a set up’.

She understood that ‘they created this award for Taylor for the Eras Tour, and then set it up so that Nikki Glaser would have to give it to her’.