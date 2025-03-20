Khloe Kardashian makes surprising admission about love life

Khloe Kardashian has recently admitted she’s happy to be single and not ready to date at the moment.

“I’ve been single for three years and not dating — nothing — by choice, and I get afraid,” said the reality star while speaking on latest episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on March 19.

Khloe stated, “I’m very happy where I am right now. I don’t think I’m ready to date at the moment.”

The reality star declared that she “can’t even imagine sharing her bed or TV remote – let alone her house — with another man”.

“Don’t throw me off my routine,” explained the 40-year-old.

Khloe, who shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed that there might be something deeper going on when it comes to her decision not to actively date.

“I don’t know if I trust myself anymore and before, I don’t think I questioned my picking,” she noted.

Khloe mentioned, “My track record hasn’t been great in a pretty volatile, traumatic way. It’s really crashed and burned. What did I not see?”

“There were a lot of red flags in hindsight. At the time, everything looks green to me. Let’s go,” she pointed out.

Reflecting on her heartbreaks, Khloe still a “supporter” of marriage, saying, “That feeling of being in love I think is the most beautiful thing and people are always so surprised when I say how much I believe in love.”

“And I know I’m going to be married again one day and have my happily ever after,” she continued.

Khloe added, “I don’t know why people expect me to be really cynical.”