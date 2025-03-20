Netflix CEO stands by Meghan Markle, calls her 'underestimated'

Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos has addressed the growing speculation surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with the streaming giant but remained tight-lipped about their future.

Speaking to Variety, Sarandos refrained from offering any clarity on whether the Sussexes' overall deal with Netflix would be renewed, simplye saying, ' I do not want to comment on anyone's renewal. '

The remarks comes amid a mixed response to Meghan Markle's latest lifestyle series, 'With Love, Meghan', which premiered earlier this month.

Despite facing criticism and disappointing viewership, the show has been renewed for a second season. Netflix, it seems, is standing by Meghan for now.

Sarandos defended the Duchess of Sussex, stating that she has often been 'underestimated.'

He also disclosed Netflix's investment in Meghan's several products highlighted in the series. It is to be noted that viewership figures from Samba Tv reveal that 'With Love, Meghan' was streamed by 526,000 U.S. households in its first five days after the launching on March 4.

In stark contrast, the couple's earlier discouseries Harry & Meghan drew 2.1 million households within a similar timeframe making it nearly four times more successful.