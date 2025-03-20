Cynthia Bailey regrets going ‘public’ on relationship with new boyfriend LePrince

Cynthia Bailey on relationship with LePrince

Cynthia Bailey would have preferred keeping her relationship with new boyfriend LePrince private.

The model is embracing a new chapter in her love life—but that doesn’t mean she’s rushing to share every detail with the world.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 58, recently opened up about her relationship with Amsterdam-based musician LePrince, 38, revealing that the couple intentionally kept their romance private for nearly a year before it made headlines on March 4.

“Now, we can't go anywhere, but you know what? The cat is out of the bag,” Bailey told TMZ.

“[We're] still staying off social media. I personally just don't feel like social media is a place that promotes love. It’s very toxic, and I’ve been through it.”

Bailey, who has been married twice before, wants to approach this relationship differently.

“I’ve been through marriages, through divorces, and I’ve met someone I really like, and I just really want a fair chance to just kind of get to know him, not in a public way,” she explained.

While the couple remains selective about what they share, Bailey made it clear that she isn’t trying to “hide” her relationship either.

“I wouldn’t have brought him on a red carpet back then, and now that we’re out, you know, I have a big birthday party coming up, I’m on the cover of Bella Magazine, and we’re celebrating it, and he will be there,” she said.

“It’s kind of a relief, because now we can just really be outside and not worry about like ducking anyone. We’re very free now, just not on social media.”

Bailey and LePrince, a singer, producer, and DJ who blends reggae and electronic music, were first spotted together earlier this month at Los Angeles International Airport.

Shortly after, Bailey confirmed their relationship in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I’ve been dating talented Amsterdam-based Reggatronic Hard Dance musician LePrince for nearly a year,” she shared.

“We’ve chosen to keep our relationship off social media to focus on each other without outside distractions.”

The couple has enjoyed traveling together, with Bailey visiting Amsterdam and Switzerland to support LePrince’s performances.

“We’re happy and excited to see where our relationship goes!” she added.

While Bailey may be steering clear of social media drama, it looks like she and LePrince are enjoying their relationship on their own terms—and that’s something worth celebrating.