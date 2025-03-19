Kanye West releases ‘Bully’ film featuring son amid Kim Kardashian feud

Kanye West drops film with son Saint amid drama with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who recently released a song featuring his daughter North, dropped another project starring one of his kids.

The 47-year-old rapper took to X and announced the release of his film featuring son Saint, on Wednesday, March 19th.

“EVERY VERSION OF THE BULLY FILM The first link started acting up Other songs on other versions,” the Carnival rapper wrote.

He added that the three films were named, SCREENING VERSION, POST HYPE VERSION and POST POST HYPE VERSION, and shared a black-and-white photo of his child with a big smile.

The almost 45-minute videos starred the nine-year-old child, as he fought wrestlers in a ring with a mallet.

The film didn’t involve dialogue the rapper’s new tracks played in the background.

This comes after the Heartless hitmaker revealed that his new album was inspired by his son fighting with another child.

“My son was playing with some kid and then he kicked him,” West said on The Download podcast in February.

“I asked my son, I said, ‘Why did you do that.’ And Saint responded with a simple,” Cause he weak.’ And I was like, ‘This man is really a bully right here,’” the father of four said at the time.

West, who shares North, 11, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, recently sparked drama with the reality star when he released a collaborative song with North.

The song which also featured Diddy, had been disputed by Kardashian. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her,” she said, referencing the song Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine.

“Amend it or I’m going to war. And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You’re going to have to kill me,” West wrote in response.