King Charles, Queen Camilla leave England as Palace issues emotional statement

King Charles, Queen Camilla leave UK after releasing emotional statement

King Charles and Queen Camilla have left England for important engagements in the Northern Irish capital after releasing an emotional statement amid Prince Harry's US visa reveal.

The royal couple touched down in Belfast on Wednesday afternoon to undertake various visits highlighting local culture, business and community initiatives.

The King's schedule includes meetings with representatives from tourism, hospitality and the arts sectors. The royal couple will be splitting up for part of the day to attend separate engagements.

The trip comes just hour after Buckingham Palace paid an emotional tribute to the last Battle of Britain pilot John 'Paddy' Hemingway, who died at age of 105.

Buckingham Palace guards performed two musical tracks during the Changing of the Guard on Wednesday. The Band of the Coldstream Guards played the Battle of Britain March and the Royal Air Force March.

Charles and Camilla kicked off their visit at Commercial Court, an area known as Belfast's 'most beautiful street', with its famous red benches and colourful umbrellas. The two royal dignitaries met with Willie Jack, who received an MBE in 2023 for his services to Arts and Tourism in Northern Ireland.