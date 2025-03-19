Justin Bieber gloomy mood fuels speculation amid marriage woes

Justin Bieber continues to spark concern among fans due to his ‘sad’ appearance

American pop star Justin Bieber seems to be embroiled in controversies one after another.

While the marital woes continue to loom over the Peaches singer and Hailey Bieber’s relationship, Selena Gomez’s ex also sparked health concerns over the past few weeks.

Now what seemed to be a romantic getaway with his wife to Disneyland, the outing caught a new load of negative attention.

First, the Stay crooner and the Rhode founder drew criticism for allegedly copying Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s moments of the visit to the amusement park.

Then came the fans’ reaction for the gloomy and sad appearance of the father of one at the “happiest place on earth”.

The couple, who was accompanied with the rapper the Kid Laroi, enjoyed the VIP tour in the early evening, but it seems that too couldn’t take the somber expressions of the American singer away.

It is be noted that the same day Justin put up Instagram Story worrying fans as he mentioned feeling as if he was drowning and unsafe.