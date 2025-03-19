Ryan Reynolds believes Justin Baldoni is 'predator' amid Blake Lively's case

Ryan Reynolds makes new move amid wife Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal battle

Amid the ongoing Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case, Ryan Reynolds has been playing all part to support and back wife in the legal battle.

Back in January, the Gossip Girl actress filed a complaint against her It End with Us co-star and director for sexual harassment.

In return, Baldoni also filed a defamation case against her along with allegations to support his case.

Earlier today, news came out that the Deadpool vs Wolverine actor has filed a motion asking to dismiss the 41-year-old’s lawsuit claiming that the allegations applied on his wife are all baseless and they have no merits.

According to his attorneys, the actor believes Justin is a 'predator'.

In a statement, Ryan’s lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson said, "The entirety of Mr. Baldoni’s case appears to be based on Mr. Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr. Baldoni a ‘predator,’ but here’s the problem - that is not defamation unless they can show that Mr. Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true.”

"The complaint doesn’t allege that. In fact, it suggests the opposite: that Mr. Reynolds genuinely believes Mr. Baldoni is a predator."

One of his spokesperson also slammed the group of people, who are repeatedly calling the couple as ‘bullies’ by saying, ‘Mr Reynolds have the First Amendment Right to express his opinion about Jane the Virgin actor’

Blake launched a lawsuit accusing Justin of harassment and causing her severe emotional distress.