Jimmy Fallon takes dig at Meghan Markle's show

Meghan was schedule to appear on The Tonight Show back in 2022,

Jimmy Fallon has become the latest US comedian to poke fun at Meghan Markle during his popular Tonight Show.

The late-night host, alongside sidekick Steve Higgins, took a playful swipe at the Duchess of Sussex new Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan.'

In Monday's episode, Fallon highlighted a quirky scene from the show where Meghan is seen transferring store-bought pretzels into her own customised bags tied with a string bow.

Laughing, Fallon remarked, ' Interesting, she takes it form one bag and puts into another, confuses people.'

The lighthearted joke adds to the growing wave of criticism aimed at Meghan's docuseries, which offers glimpses into her personal life and habits.

Interestingly, Meghan was schedule to appear on The Tonight Show back in 2022, but both interviews were scrapped. Her second appearance, set for September that year, was cancelled due to Queen Elizabeth's death.