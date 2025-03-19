How 'MVP' Kate Middleton made a royal comeback after cancer

Princess Kate announced in January 2025 that her cancer was in remission

Kate Middleton is stepping back into her royal role with quiet confidence.

After announcing in January that her cancer is in remission, the Princess of Wales has wasted no time in resuming her public duties.

From supporting childhood development initiatives to making solo appearances, Kate, 43, is proving she’s more dedicated than ever — something royal experts and insiders alike attest to in a report published by People magazine on March 19.

“She is the MVP of the royal family, and no one knew when she was going to come back,” royal historian Amanda Foreman told the outlet. Yet, rather than easing in, the mom of three has surprised many by taking control of her public image in a way that feels both strategic and deeply personal.

One huge shift is that Kensington Palace is no longer regularly sharing details about her fashion choices, signaling a focus on substance over style.

“She has an inner steel about what she wants,” noted The Telegraph fashion director Bethan Holt.

Through it all, Prince William has remained a steady source of support. “There is a sense of protectiveness and partnership,” said Foreman.

The couple, now in a different phase of their lives, is leaning on each other as they navigate Kate’s return.

“There is definitely a feeling of resetting the dial — of being back,” said royal author Robert Hardman.

Former Queen Elizabeth press secretary Ailsa Anderson added, “What a difference a year makes. She’s even more beloved in the nation’s hearts than she was.”