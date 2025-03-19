Prince Harry gets new headache soon after major win in US visa case

It appears that Prince Harry is still not completely done with his legal troubles over his US visa application after ‘heavily redacted’ documents were released by the Department of Homeland security.

The right-wing conservative Think Tank, The Heritage Foundation, has been accusing the DHS for giving special treatment to the Duke of Sussex after he admitted to using drugs in his bombshell memoir spare.

The think tank points out that no applicant with a past drug usage is allowed entry in the US and it a criminal offense to lie on the application. The case, which was closed five months ago, was reopened again last month.

A federal judge had then ordered for Harry’s files to be released on Tuesday. The Duke marked a big big win as redacted documents did not reveal any incriminating evidence, saving him from possible deportation.

However, The Heritage Foundation quickly delivered a blow to King Charles' younger son as they urged the fight is far from over.

“These documents released, as expected, did not include Prince Harry's immigration application,” the organisation’s Nile Gardiner told GB News. “These documents were previously secret documents filed by the Department of Homeland Security justifying their decision not to release Harry’s immigration records.”

He added that they will “continue the fight for the full release of Harry’s immigration application” as “no one is above the law” and the American people have a right to know whether Harry was honest and truthful.

Gardiner noted that President Trump or even the Homeland Security Secretary could order the release of the files, which is “only a matter of time”.