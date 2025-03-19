Meghan Markle reacts after Gwyneth Paltrow’s sends delightful message

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to be a breath of fresh air for Meghan Markle amid the brutal backlash about her brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex announced last month that her brand, formerly named American Riviera Orchard, will soon be going live while also revealing the release date for her cooking show with Netflix.

Since Meghan first introduced her brand, many comparisons were made with the Ironman actress, who herself is the founder of Goop. Experts believed that Meghan was trying to copy Gwyneth.

The Sylvia actress, who recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, first time responded to the ongoing speculations, sending a positive message amid the ongoing backlash.

Just hours later, Meghan took to her brand’s official page to share an aesthetic photo of her working in the garden with a caption, “Daily rituals”.

Gwyneth had told the outlet that when “there’s noise about certain women in the culture, I do have, always, a strong instinct to stand up for them.”

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Gwyneth added. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.”

It appears that there are no hard feelings between the two women. Meghan must also have appreciated the response as she found a silver lining in the negative reviews. The former Marvel star seemingly gave her seal of approval as Meghan gears up for the official launch of her brand in Spring 2025.