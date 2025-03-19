Kensington Palace releases statement as Prince William honours Diana

Prince William honoured the memory of his late mother Princess Diana with a major gesture during a key event at Windsor Castle.

The office of the Prince and Princess of Wales released an update on the important royal engagement as the future king acknowledged some remarkable individuals during the investiture ceremony on Tuesday.

The future king granted an OBE to lifelong anti-bullying campaigner Alex Holmes, 36, for his work on behalf of young people. Alex is the deputy CEO of the Diana Award charity and founded its anti-bullying initiative for use in schools.

Kensington Palace shared a photo collage of Alex receiving the honour from William along with two more individuals.

Following the ceremony, Alex issued a message in which he stated that it was a “huge honour” for him to get the award, especially from Prince William.

“It was particularly poignant to be awarded by the Prince of Wales, who I’ve worked with at the Diana Award, set up in memory of his mother, for many years,” he said.

William’s wife Kate Middleton was not present during the ceremony, which came just a day after the Prince of Wales made stunning appearance during the St Patrick’s Day parade.