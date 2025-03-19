Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young dies at 83

Jesse Colin Young, a founding member of the classic rock band Youngbloods, has passed away at the age of 83.

The New York Times confirmed that his publicist, Michael Jensen, announced the heartbreaking news but did not disclose the reason for the iconic guitarist’s death.

In addition, according to a statement shared by People, the Get Together hitmaker breathed his last at his South Carolina home.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce music legend Jesse Colin Young, who left a unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock & roll, died in his home in Aiken, South Carolina yesterday afternoon," the statement read, given by Young’s wife and manager, Connie Young on Sunday, March 17.

Jesse Colin Young cause of death revealed

Two days after Youngblood frontman’s death, People reported that the Aiken Country Coroner’s Office told the magazine that Young, born Perry Miller in Queens, New York, passed away due to "complications of cardiac, atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease."

The manner of his death was determined as natural.

Young was shot to stardom with his most loving anthem, Get Together, a Top Five hit in 1969.

Later, he pursued a solo career, lasting over five decades, before he stopped making more music. Young’s last performance was in 2019, with his final album, Dreamers, released the same year.