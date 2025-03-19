Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good tie the knot: Source

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are married

Love is in the air for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good! The couple has officially tied the knot, a source confirmed to People on March 18.

“They truly care for one another,” the insider shared, while another source added, “They are very much in love. At Paige Hurd and Royce O’Neale’s engagement party in Studio City this past Saturday, they were smiling and happy.

They were both glowing. She was introducing him to everyone as her fiancé. At one point, Meagan was sitting in his lap and you can tell they are both enamored.”

The couple first confirmed their engagement at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in November 2024, where Good flashed her stunning diamond ring on the red carpet.

When asked about the exciting milestone, Good told People, “We’re feeling great,” while Majors added, “It’s a season of joy.” Good chimed in, “It’s a season of all the good things,” with Majors responding, “Amen.”

Fittingly, the gala held special meaning for them—it’s where they first met two years ago. “In the unisex bathroom,” they recalled in an interview with E! News.

Talk about an unconventional love story!

The couple was first linked in May 2023 when they were spotted on a movie date at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles.

At the time, Majors was facing legal issues, and a source revealed that their bond deepened during that period. Good, who stood by Majors throughout his trial, later shared with People that he initially hesitated to pursue a relationship because he wanted to protect her.

"He actually tried to encourage me not to be with him,” she revealed. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo.’ And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.”

Majors’ trial concluded in December 2023, with the actor being found guilty of two counts of misdemeanor assault and harassment. He was sentenced to a one-year in-person intervention program in April.

This marks Good’s second marriage. She was previously married to pastor DeVon Franklin before finalizing their divorce in June 2022.

From a Hollywood gala meet-cute to a love story that has weathered storms, Majors and Good are now officially husband and wife—ready to take on this next chapter together.