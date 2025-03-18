Kelly Clarkson reclaims her spotlight after days of 'mysterious' absence

Kelly Clarkson returns to talk show after mysterious absence

Kelly Clarkson has returned to her talk show after sparking concern among fans with her mysterious absence.

The pop star, who was last seen on the show on March 5, regained control of her hosting duties on Tuesday, March 18, bringing immense relief to her fans.

During her absence from the show, Clarkson relied on guest hosts, including Molly Sims and Brooke Shields while she took some time off for a ‘private matter.’

Although other details are still under wraps, TMZ previously explained that the American Idol alum was doing ‘fine’ as the issue did not ‘directly involve’ her.

Sporting a stylish brown belted dress and snakeskin boots, Kelly engaged in a delightful conversation with guest Adam Scott.

Beyond their entertaining session, the host enthusiastically joined My Band Y'all in a rousing rendition of Will Swinton's hit song, Flames, putting their own unique spin on the New Zealand star's original.

Now that Kelly Clarkson is back in action, she'll resume her hosting duties on Thursday and Friday this week, while Andy Cohen fills in as guest host on Wednesday, March 19.