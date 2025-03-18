Meg Ryan spoiled her face with plastic surgery: Experts weigh in

Meg Ryan seems to be addicted to plastic surgery, revealed health professionals after her shocking appearance at the Academy Awards 2025.

An industry insider spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Her face looks like a frozen mask and her cheekbones are comically overemphasised.”

“She's likely had a lower eyelid blepharoplasty that appears botched,” said a Seattle-based surgeon.

The expert mentioned that the actress’ “neck skin is irregular and bunches – especially when she turns her head. This leads me to believe she likely had a neck lift where adequate muscle tightening was not done”.

One plastic surgeon from Atlanta revealed that Meg had done “a lot of work” including fillers, Botox, a facelift, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery and other procedures”.

Another plastic surgeon from San Francisco noted that the actress “should trade fillers for a good facelift”.

“When you rely too much on fillers, it results in a blown-up appearance,” said a second plastic surgeon.

The cosmetic expert dished, “A smooth facelift with some fat grafting can restore her natural beauty without looking too overdone.”

Meanwhile, a Hollywood insider believed that Meg trying to improve her appearance for her career.

“The irony is that she may have only made the situation worse,” added an insider.