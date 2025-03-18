Zara Tindall's growing new friendship hints at future role in royal family

Zara Tindall seems to be making some high-profile new friends while she is away from the UK with husband Mike Tindall.

The daughter of Princess Anne, who is the non-executive director of the Cheltenham Racecourse, rubbed shoulders with some Hollywood darlings during the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

During the final day, Zara was seen all smiles and having a friendly conversation with Henry Cavill and his partner, Natalie Viscusso.

It appears that the meeting extended beyond a friendly encounter as a new update emerged about Zara.

On Monday, Natalie, who welcomed her first child with the Superman actor, took to her Instagram to share special photos from the event. In the carousel post, Zara was seen happily posing and walking alongside Natalie.

In photos shared by the press, Zara also seemed friendly with Henry, who also appeared to be having a delightful chat with King Charles beloved niece.

While Zara is not a working royal member of the family, reports suggested that Princess Anne had been trying to get her title as the monarchy is short on having young senior members. Last year had been particularly tough as the King and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

However, it appears the royal has no interest in a senior royal position as she plans to move to Australia permanently, insiders previously revealed to Hello!.

“We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us,” Zara said. “We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year.”