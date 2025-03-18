Mariah Carey gets emotional accepting Icon Award at iHeartRadio Awards

Mariah Carey was overcome with emotion as she accepted the prestigious Icon Award at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

As she took the stage, Carey's humility shone through in her opening remarks.

"I just want to ask you a question—is the lighting OK? Because I don't like bad lighting," the 55-year-old superstar quipped, eliciting a chuckle from the audience.

Host LL COOL J promptly reassured her that she looked incredible, prompting Carey to ask, "Do you like the ensemble?"

Carey, who stunned in a sleek black outfit with statement sleeves, went on to express her heartfelt gratitude to her fans, family, and the music industry.

"Even now, I still get excited when I hear one of my songs playing on the radio. It never stops being magical," she explained.

"I appreciate you all more than you know. And to my fans, my family, you've been with me through every step of this journey. Your love and loyalty are the greatest gift, and I'm endlessly thankful for each one of you," Carey said, her voice filled with emotion.

As she concluded her speech, Carey gave a special shoutout to her mother, Patricia Carey, saying, "I want to honor my mother, Patricia Carey, for giving me the gift of music."

The singer shares 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey wasn't the only one being honored at the ceremony. Gracie Abrams took home the 2025 iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award, while Lady Gaga was named the 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award winner.

Nelly received the 2025 iHeartRadio Landmark Award, and Taylor Swift earned iHeartRadio's Tour of the Century Award for her Eras Tour.

The star-studded event also featured appearances by Becky G, Billy Idol, Kelsea Ballerini, Offset, Robin Thicke, and Victoria Monét, among others.