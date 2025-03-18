Kylie Jenner continues to mourn hairstylist Jesus Guerrero death

Kylie Jenner reminisces 'one of the last' times she worked with Jesus Guerrero

Kylie Jenner’s heart continues to ache thinking about the untimely death of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who also worked with Jennifer Lopez prior to his passing.

The testimony of Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend’s closeness to him is Kylie paying for the last rites.

Kris Jenner’s daughter announced March 14 a new campaign for her clothing brand Khy’s collaboration with Poster Girl.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram to reveal that the shoot was one of the last times she worked with hairdresser before he breathed his last on February 23.

The 27-year-old captioned the post, “It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair.”

“We had such a fun work day and then went out to dinner after as we do. Ughh I miss u sm my angel,” continued Kylie.

For the unversed, Kylie set the internet ablaze with her racy photos of herself donning curve-hugging latex dress – which is part of Khy collection.