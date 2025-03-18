Buckingham Palace makes delightful announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham Palace issues exciting update on King Charles amid cancer battle

King Charles and Queen Camilla ended the growing speculations about their key royal tour with a major announcement.

The monarch and his wife will travel to Italy in April to celebrate two major milestones: their 20th wedding anniversary and the 2025 Jubilee at the Holy See.

According to the spokesperson of Buckingham Palace, the King is hopeful that Pope Francis' health will be in better condition during their visit.

For the unversed, the religious leader has reportedly been battling double pneumonia and has been admitted to the hospital for intensive care.

Hello! Magazine reported that the royal family "hopes and prayers that Pope Francis’s health will enable the visit to go ahead."

The Palace's spokesperson shared, "On Tuesday 8th and clearly subject to Pope Francis' health, their Majesties will visit the Holy See to join Pope Francis in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee, held traditionally once every 25 years."

"The Jubilee is a special year for the Catholic Church, a year of reconciliation, prayer and walking together as pilgrims of hope, which is the Jubilee's theme."

"The King and Queen will have an audience with Pope Francis and their Majesties will also attend a service in the Sistine Chapel focused on the theme of care for creation, reflecting Pope Francis's and His Majesty's longstanding commitment to Nature."