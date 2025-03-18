Kim Kardashian threatens Kanye West with legal action amid co-parenting feud

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in co-parenting feud

Kim Kardashian seems to be seriously angry with Kanye West.

The reality television mogul and the rapper's co-parenting struggles have taken a new turn, this time over their daughter North West's unexpected appearance on Kanye’s new song Lonely Roads.

The track, which features incarcerated rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, begins with what sounds like a recorded jailhouse call from Diddy. North later makes a cameo, rapping, "Doing everything I wanted, that’s a life. When you see sh— and then you see the light."

Kim reportedly wasn’t on board with North being featured.

In a since-deleted tweet, Kanye shared what he claimed was a text exchange with Kim, where she allegedly threatened legal action to prevent North from appearing in the song.

"I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. Okay, good night," the message read.

A source close to the situation told Entertainment Tonight that Kim’s focus remains on her children’s safety and shielding them from Kanye’s controversial actions.

"Kim’s priority is the well-being and safety of her children and to protect them from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior. As a mom, especially putting her child on a platform for a lot of opinions, it’s something to really, really, really think about."

Tensions between the former couple appear to be escalating beyond the music dispute. Kanye is reportedly furious over his limited access to their four children and Kim’s decision to trademark North’s name.

In a message allegedly sent to Kim, he warned, "Amend it or I’m going to war, and neither of us will recover from the public fallout." He later doubled down in a tweet, stating, "The man makes the final decision."

This latest clash comes nearly a year after Kim and Kanye publicly supported North’s Hollywood debut as Simba in The Lion King.

At the time, Kim had spoken positively about Kanye’s involvement, saying, "Her dad has been involved, and he came to rehearsal. It’s always good vibes."

Fast forward ten months, and those good vibes seem to have disappeared, leaving their co-parenting relationship on shaky ground once again.