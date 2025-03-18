Ella Stiller to star in ‘And Just Like That’ with ‘Sex and the City’ alum Kristin Davis

Ella Stiller got role in 'Sex and the City' spinoff, 'And Just Like That'

Ella Stiller has got the role.

Looks like talent runs in the family! Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor’s daughter, Ella, is stepping into the spotlight with a role in the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That—and she’s already earning high praise from none other than Kristin Davis.

During the Monday, March 17, episode of her podcast Are You a Charlotte?, Davis, 60, couldn’t stop gushing about Ella, 22, and the experience of working with her on set.

"You have raised an incredible human, but also so incredibly talented. She is going to be on And Just Like That with us," Davis told Taylor, 53. "She was such a joy."

Taylor, clearly a proud mom, called the gig a “dream job” for her daughter, adding, “She got a chance to work with everybody.”

While details about Ella’s role remain under wraps, Davis teased that she holds her own in a big scene.

"Let me tell you, we’re in a scene together where literally every person shows up, and Ella was just such a trooper," Davis shared.

"I’m not going to share any details. I don’t want to give anything away. But we really had fun, and she’s just so funny and interesting."

Taylor, reflecting on her daughter’s journey, admitted that it’s “crazy” having an adult child and marveled at Ella’s confidence.

"I also feel like sometimes she’s more grown up, more mature, more self-assured, and self-aware than I still am," Taylor said.

"She grew up in a time and in a world as a young woman who has a different level of knowing who she is and what she wants and can articulate it and state it and be OK with that."

Adding to the full-circle moment, Taylor revealed that she once auditioned for Sex and the City herself. Davis even floated the idea of a mother-daughter cameo on the show.

"It would be really fun one day to have you and Ella on at the same time," Davis said. "I want to do like a multi-generational conversation because I am so curious how [viewers] feel now."

Taylor and Ella recently rewatched Sex and the City together, including the iconic “naked dress” episode from Season 1.

Ella, the eldest child of Taylor and Stiller, 59, is making her own mark in Hollywood—one And Just Like That moment at a time!