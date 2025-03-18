Jonathan Majors admits to major allegation by ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors admits that he did it!

The actor is once again at the center of controversy after newly leaked audio appears to reveal him admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The recording, published by Rolling Stone on Monday, March 17, features a conversation between the Loki star, 35, and Jabbari, 32, seemingly discussing a past altercation.

In the alleged recording, a man—believed to be Majors—can be heard saying, “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

Jabbari reportedly responds, “You strangled me and pushed me against the car.” The man replies, “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed’ … That’s never happened to me.”

The exchange continues with Jabbari questioning whether a sarcastic remark led to the incident.

The man replies, “Well clearly, it’s more than that.” When Jabbari suggests something inside of him caused the altercation, the man allegedly agrees, responding, “Yeah, towards you.”

According to Rolling Stone, the audio was recorded following a prolonged argument between Majors and Jabbari in September 2022, when they were living together in London.

Majors, who was arrested in March 2023 over a separate alleged incident with Jabbari, was later convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

These latest revelations add another layer of scrutiny to the embattled actor’s legal troubles, raising further questions about his past behavior.