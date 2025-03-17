Palace shares Kate Middleton's stunning photos with message on St Patrick's Day

Kate Middleton attends the Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade in her role as Colonel of the regiment

Prince William wife Kate Middleton returned to life as she attended the Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade in her role as Colonel of the regiment.

The Princess of Wales dropped jaws in a dark green Alexander McQueen as she stole the limelight at the parade, which marked one of the most significant dates in the Irish Guards' calendar.

The Place has shared stunning photos of Princess Kate to celebrate the day with her message.

Kate wrote: "Happy St Patrick’s Day! Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today."

Future Queen took on several ceremonial duties throughout the event, continuing the long-standing tradition and demonstrating her ongoing commitment to her military patronage.

Prince William's wife awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment. She then joined the parade where she presented the traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen.

During the busiest day, the Princess also presented shamrock to the Irish Wolf Hound, the regiment's mascot.